Photo 715
Lemon Family Cemetery
In Laurel Hill, Louisiana next to a small old Episcopal church
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
4th October 2025 3:25pm
Tags
cemetery
Barb
ace
Very attractive fence and gate! Nice composition!
October 5th, 2025
