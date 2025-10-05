Previous
I can't imagine by eudora
Photo 717

I can't imagine

The Reverend William Crenshaw and his wife Mary Elizabeth lost three children in 1858. They were nine, six and one. Their only other child died in infancy in 1855.

Magnolia Cemetery, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
It’s quite the memorial. Very sad. So many sad stories from the past. I know my grandfather lost 3 brothers.
October 6th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Poignant
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact