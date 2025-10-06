Previous
Restoration progress by eudora
Photo 718

Restoration progress

The blue tarp is gone! Emily Ford, cemetery restoration specialist, working on the tomb I photographed last week. https://365project.org/eudora/three/2025-10-01

St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

