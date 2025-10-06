Sign up
Photo 718
Restoration progress
The blue tarp is gone! Emily Ford, cemetery restoration specialist, working on the tomb I photographed last week.
https://365project.org/eudora/three/2025-10-01
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
stjosephcemetery
