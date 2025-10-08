Previous
Hebrew Rest Cemetery by eudora
Hebrew Rest Cemetery

St. Francisville, Louisiana

There is no longer an active Jewish congregation in this small town. The former synagogue has been renovated into an event space and this peaceful cemetery is maintained by a volunteer.

katy ace
Sad there is no longer an active congregation. The cemetery looks in good shape for being done by a volunteer.
