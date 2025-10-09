Previous
Red Spider Lily by eudora
Photo 721

Red Spider Lily

These flowers are often seen growing in Southern cemeteries, but they are native to Asia. In many cultures, they symbolize death and rebirth.

9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Diane

@eudora
October 12th, 2025  
