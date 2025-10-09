Sign up
Previous
Photo 721
Red Spider Lily
These flowers are often seen growing in Southern cemeteries, but they are native to Asia. In many cultures, they symbolize death and rebirth.
Better on black, if you have time.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
3rd October 2025 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
cemetery
eDorre
ace
Love the simplicity
October 12th, 2025
