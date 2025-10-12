Previous
Getting ready for All Saints Day

In some places it's traditional to clean cemeteries and paint tombs in preparation for All Saints Day on November 1, when the graves will be decorated with chrysanthemums.

This is Sweet Olive Cemetery, an African American cemetery dating from the 1800's.
