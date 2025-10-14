Previous
Garden of Peace Columbarium by eudora
Photo 724

Garden of Peace Columbarium

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Baton Rouge, Louisiana

My husband, who passed away on October 14, 2023, is inurned here.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact