Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 724
Garden of Peace Columbarium
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
My husband, who passed away on October 14, 2023, is inurned here.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4444
photos
52
followers
57
following
198% complete
View this month »
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
Latest from all albums
3592
3593
3594
722
723
3595
3596
724
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
14th October 2025 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
,
olom
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close