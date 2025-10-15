Previous
Next
St. John Cemetery by eudora
Photo 726

St. John Cemetery

Lafayette, Louisiana

The arch reads "Il essuiera toute larme" ("He will wipe away every tear") and is dated 1821.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
199% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact