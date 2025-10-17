Previous
Next
Dédié à la memoire by eudora
Photo 728

Dédié à la memoire

St. John Cemetery, Lafayette, Louisiana

I'm fascinated by the Louisiana Acadian headstones engraved with French inscriptions.

The sentence at the bottom translates as "He now rests in the bosom of God, our father, where he awaits us."
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
199% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact