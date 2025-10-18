Previous
"What is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal." 2 Corinthians 4:18 by eudora
Photo 729

"What is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal." 2 Corinthians 4:18

I almost didn't post this, as it is so sad, but I admire the faith and strength of these parents who lost their babies.

St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Lafayette, Louisiana
Diane

