Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 729
"What is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal." 2 Corinthians 4:18
I almost didn't post this, as it is so sad, but I admire the faith and strength of these parents who lost their babies.
St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Lafayette, Louisiana
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4462
photos
52
followers
57
following
200% complete
View this month »
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
Latest from all albums
729
730
3602
731
3603
732
3604
3605
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
23rd October 2025 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close