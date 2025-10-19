Previous
Respect, Remember, Restore by eudora
Respect, Remember, Restore

November is a great month for taphophiles (people who are interested in cemeteries) in Baton Rouge. On Wednesday, the library had a talk on cemeteries and today there were tours of St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, which is 200 years old this year.
