Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 726
Respect, Remember, Restore
November is a great month for taphophiles (people who are interested in cemeteries) in Baton Rouge. On Wednesday, the library had a talk on cemeteries and today there were tours of St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, which is 200 years old this year.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4451
photos
52
followers
57
following
198% complete
View this month »
719
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
Latest from all albums
723
724
3598
3599
725
125
726
3600
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
19th October 2025 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close