Acadian Grave House by eudora
Photo 731

Acadian Grave House

Istre Cemetery, Morse, Louisiana

There are only a few of these structures left, which sit over the graves.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Istre_Cemetery_Grave_Houses
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

