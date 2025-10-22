Sign up
Photo 733
Emile Leblanc. Died April 27, 1924
Istre Cemetery, Morse, Louisiana
I find hand made memorials like these so moving.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
cemetery
