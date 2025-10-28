Previous
Someone remembers by eudora
Someone remembers

I could not read the grave marker, but someone remembers who is buried here and brought flowers for All Saints Day.

St Michael the Archangel Cemetery
Convent, Louisiana
28th October 2025

Diane

