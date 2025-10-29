Previous
Painting the tombs by eudora
Photo 741

Painting the tombs

The painter had already painted several tombs and had two more to go. He said it is important to honor the people who came before us and he hopes he will be remembered when he is gone.

Ascension Catholic Cemetery
Donaldsonville, Louisiana
