St. John Cemetery by eudora
Photo 743

St. John Cemetery

Plaquemine, Louisiana
Many of the people buried here emigrated from Italy.

Phew! I have completed a month of cemetery photos. I did not even get to some of the ones I planned, due to the weather. Not to worry--I don't think I'll do this next year!
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Photo Details

