Photo 749
An American Story
St. Anthony of Padua & Le Van Phung Catholic Church
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The parish was established in 1920 to serve Italian immigrants. In 1988 the Vietnamese community became a part of the parish and the church was renamed to honor both communities.
16th February 2026
16th Feb 26
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
16th February 2026 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
