An American Story by eudora
Photo 749

An American Story

St. Anthony of Padua & Le Van Phung Catholic Church
Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The parish was established in 1920 to serve Italian immigrants. In 1988 the Vietnamese community became a part of the parish and the church was renamed to honor both communities.
