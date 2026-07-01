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Previous
Photo 764
My son and his family went fishing!
So this is not my photo, but I loved it and I haven't been taking many lately. Too hot!
BTW the date on the camera is wrong.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Diane
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@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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3
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Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th June 2018 6:23pm
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sailfish
Zilli~
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Impressive!
July 5th, 2026
Chris Cook
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A terrific photo, whoever took it. Worth sharing. I sometimes have that date and time problem with an older camera if I haven’t used it for a while. I think it resets to the date of manufacture.
July 5th, 2026
haskar
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Och wow! Fabulous
July 5th, 2026
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