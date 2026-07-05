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Previous
Photo 765
We all start somewhere
My granddaughter (the one who just graduated from college) started soccer young. We are all enjoying the World Cup, except maybe Brandon, who played American football.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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5th July 2026 8:22pm
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