Previous
Next
Craftroom by evaduerkop
21 / 365

Craftroom

f/4
1/5125
ISO 200
70mm

Problems: Shutter speed could have been lower to decrease the ISO to 100
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Eva Duerkop

@evaduerkop
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise