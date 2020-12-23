Previous
Work Time by evancameron1
Work Time

I like the gloves in this photo and I like the snowy background. Things I don't like about the phot are the boots and feet and legs in the photo. The mood I get from this is a working mood.
23rd December 2020

Evan Cameron

@evancameron1
