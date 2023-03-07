Previous
(almost) full moon by evassm
(almost) full moon

absolutely amazing weather for stargazing tonight. took this one with a Canon SX50 HS pressed right up to the eyepiece of my telescope. really fun.
7th March 2023

Eva

@evassm
