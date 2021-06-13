Previous
Next
Competitions by evgeniamsk
41 / 365

Competitions

Accidentally got into a cheerleading competition today. Please tell me how to frame the frame correctly when there are a lot of people, a lot of small details, and it is not clear what to focus on?
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I'm at the beginning of the journey. I am interested in the topics of improving...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise