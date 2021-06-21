Sign up
49 / 365
Heat, more than +40 degrees Celsius in the shade
What is your weather like?
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
4
0
Evgenia
@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I'm at the beginning of the journey. I am interested in the topics of improving...
49
photos
74
followers
185
following
View this month
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Tags
weather
,
heat
moni kozi
6 a.m. came with 17 degrees Celsius
pretty shot
June 22nd, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
14 degrees and sunny - fortunately! 40+ is a bit hot!
June 22nd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Right now it’s 8.30pm and 11C, in our first month of winter
June 22nd, 2021
Ingrid
ace
Pretty photo!
We have had temperatures around the 40C (in the shade) since the end of April, The highest I measured in the shade was 43.7 High temperatures are normal here (Oman). However the newspaper mentioned a maximum of 46C and last week even 50.5C. Outside workers are not allowed to work around lunch time. When it is above 50C they get the whole day off.
Although the app on my phone always is about 3C off from my weather station, I like the 'feels like' feature...
June 22nd, 2021
