Heat, more than +40 degrees Celsius in the shade by evgeniamsk
Heat, more than +40 degrees Celsius in the shade

What is your weather like?
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I'm at the beginning of the journey. I am interested in the topics of improving...
moni kozi
6 a.m. came with 17 degrees Celsius
pretty shot
June 22nd, 2021  
Annie-Sue ace
14 degrees and sunny - fortunately! 40+ is a bit hot!
June 22nd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Right now it’s 8.30pm and 11C, in our first month of winter
June 22nd, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Pretty photo!
We have had temperatures around the 40C (in the shade) since the end of April, The highest I measured in the shade was 43.7 High temperatures are normal here (Oman). However the newspaper mentioned a maximum of 46C and last week even 50.5C. Outside workers are not allowed to work around lunch time. When it is above 50C they get the whole day off.
Although the app on my phone always is about 3C off from my weather station, I like the 'feels like' feature...
June 22nd, 2021  
