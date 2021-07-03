Previous
Bird on the background of the wall by evgeniamsk
61 / 365

Bird on the background of the wall

1. Thank you all for the kind comments on the previous photo =)
2. If you only leave the sky in the photo, wouldn't it seem empty?
3. Guess what is in this photo =)
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I'm at the beginning of the journey. I am interested in the topics of improving...
16% complete

Photo Details

Kate ace
A bird and its shadow - nice spotting
July 4th, 2021  
