63 / 365
Hibiscus
Thank you for your kind words and comments! I read everything with pleasure, but unfortunately there is no time to answer and see your wonderful photos yet!
You have a wonderful imagination, how much you could imagine with the previous photo with shadows, I did not see so much, you helped me look at my photo from new sides, I am very grateful to you!
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Evgenia
@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I'm at the beginning of the journey.
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780F
Taken
5th July 2021 6:19pm
Tags
flower
hibiscus
