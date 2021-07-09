Previous
Next
Heat by evgeniamsk
67 / 365

Heat

These are the same leaves that I photographed 2 months ago, they dried out due to the heat: - ((

https://365project.org/evgeniamsk/365/2021-05-29
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I'm at the beginning of the journey. I am interested in the topics of improving...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise