Mugunkhwa by evgeniamsk
71 / 365

Mugunkhwa

Mugunkhwa is the national flower of Korea. Scientific name - Syrian hibiscus (Hibiscus syriacus), malvaceous family. Shrub up to 5-6 meters high.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I'm at the beginning of the journey. I am interested in the topics of improving...
Photo Details

