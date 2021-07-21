Sign up
79 / 365
Dawning
I'm on a walk at 5 am, the temperature is only +30 degrees Celsius, instead of +60 in the sun during the day.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
3
0
Evgenia
@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I'm at the beginning of the journey.
Korcsog Károly
ace
I love this dawn light on the house wall! Nice shot!
July 21st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A very lovely shot. I love the light and pinkish tones.
July 21st, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great time for walking 😊
July 21st, 2021
