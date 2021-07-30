Previous
Next
I liked the texture of the wall in the sunset light by evgeniamsk
88 / 365

I liked the texture of the wall in the sunset light

How do you photograph strangers on the street?
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I'm at the beginning of the journey. I am interested in the topics of improving...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. In most cases l do candid shots
July 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise