94 / 365

Me and my father. We are similar? =)

I have a whole story. For the first time my father came to visit me. We haven't seen each other since 2018. We walked and talked a lot. I'm very happy :)
Evgenia

Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I'm at the beginning of the journey. I am interested in the topics of improving...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A very nice portrait of the two of you!
August 11th, 2021  
