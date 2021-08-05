Sign up
94 / 365
Me and my father. We are similar? =)
I have a whole story. For the first time my father came to visit me. We haven't seen each other since 2018. We walked and talked a lot. I'm very happy :)
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
1
0
Evgenia
@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I'm at the beginning of the journey. I am interested in the topics of improving...
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A very nice portrait of the two of you!
August 11th, 2021
