Every drop contains an inverted world by evgeniamsk
101 / 365

Every drop contains an inverted world

12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I am interested in the topics of improving the habitat and ecology. My father and...
Dorothy ace
lovely contrasts
August 12th, 2021  
Evgenia
@dorrie2013 Thank you! 😀
August 12th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
fun little shot
August 12th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Beautiful capture
August 12th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Cool idea.
August 12th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Excellent
August 12th, 2021  
Evgenia
@blueberry1222 @tinley23 @ljmanning @monikozi Thank you very much for your kind words! 🥰
August 12th, 2021  
