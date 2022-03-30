Sign up
274 / 365
Favorite place for pigeons
I don't know why🙈
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Evgenia
@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I am interested in the topics of improving the habitat and ecology.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780F
Taken
30th March 2022 8:01am
moni kozi
ace
That blue facade looks so interesting. And so does the longer brown one. I'd love to see it in more detail.
March 30th, 2022
Evgenia
@monikozi
When I get a chance, I'll take more detailed pictures. I'm glad you're interested
March 30th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, look at them all. Make me thing of the movie, "The Birds."
March 30th, 2022
Lesley
ace
What a gorgeous, rickety old building. Great shot!
March 30th, 2022
