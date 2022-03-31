Sign up
275 / 365
Favorite place for pigeons (closer)
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
Evgenia
@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I am interested in the topics of improving the habitat and ecology.
279
photos
121
followers
347
following
View this month »
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780F
Taken
31st March 2022 7:46am
Mags
ace
Wow! That's a lot of pigeons. Very cool shot!
April 25th, 2022
Sporen Maken
Nice! So many!
April 25th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! Thanks for the shoutout!
This is terrific. I love that wall and all its details
April 25th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
That building is fascinating. I wonder what it was used for. Amazing to see all these birds together!
April 25th, 2022
Evgenia
@marlboromaam
@sporenmaken
@monikozi
@ljmanning
Thanks for your nice comments. There are many similar buildings here, but I saw such a cluster of pigeons only near this house :-)
April 25th, 2022
This is terrific. I love that wall and all its details