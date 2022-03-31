Previous
Favorite place for pigeons (closer) by evgeniamsk
275 / 365

Favorite place for pigeons (closer)

31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I am interested in the topics of improving the habitat and ecology. My father and...
Mags ace
Wow! That's a lot of pigeons. Very cool shot!
April 25th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
Nice! So many!
April 25th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Whoa! Thanks for the shoutout!
This is terrific. I love that wall and all its details
April 25th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
That building is fascinating. I wonder what it was used for. Amazing to see all these birds together!
April 25th, 2022  
Evgenia
@marlboromaam @sporenmaken @monikozi @ljmanning Thanks for your nice comments. There are many similar buildings here, but I saw such a cluster of pigeons only near this house :-)
April 25th, 2022  
