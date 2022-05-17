Previous
I'm going to the hospital by evgeniamsk
Photo 379

I'm going to the hospital

Surgery tomorrow. I have never been under general anesthesia before, I wonder how I will recover after anesthesia.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I am interested in the topics of improving the habitat and ecology. My father and...
