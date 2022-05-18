Previous
The operation is over, I'm out of anesthesia. This is a real teleport, you turn off in one place, and come to your senses in another.😅 Thank you all for your wishes and support ☺️🙌
Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I am interested in the topics of improving the habitat and ecology. My father and...
moni kozi ace
I wish you a speedy recovery!
May 18th, 2022  
Mags ace
Take it easy and heal well!
May 18th, 2022  
