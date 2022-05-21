Sign up
Photo 383
Hibiscus or Chinese rose
Surgery was successful, . The doctor said that Monday is the last day of injections, which means that I will return home. Thank you very much for your kind words and wishes, I really appreciate your support. I wish you all great health 🙌
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Evgenia
@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I am interested in the topics of improving the habitat and ecology.
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780F
Taken
21st May 2022 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Tags
rose
,
hibiscus
Sporen Maken
Beautiful. Wish you a full and speedy recovery
May 21st, 2022
