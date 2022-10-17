Sign up
Photo 446
Bright colors of autumn
How are you? mood? weather?
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
2
2
Evgenia
@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I am interested in the topics of improving the habitat and ecology. My father and...
Tags
autumn
Kitty Hawke
ace
Weather is sunny and warm and no wind ..... mood is great ....sunny and warm so I can go out in my garden and plant bulbs and flowers and clear debris from the recent high winds .....so happy little bunny really :)
October 20th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Looks like a lovely street
October 20th, 2022
