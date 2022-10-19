Previous
Next
Beautiful warm autumn by evgeniamsk
Photo 448

Beautiful warm autumn

These days I walk a lot, they say it's useful. I wish you all a wonderful mood!
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I am interested in the topics of improving the habitat and ecology. My father and...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
This is beautiful. I agree that walking is beneficial, mentally as well as physically. You have a lovely route for your walk.
October 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise