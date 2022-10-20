Previous
I went to the clinic today for an examination. by evgeniamsk
I went to the clinic today for an examination.

They said to take care of the stomach and not be hungry, otherwise there will be ulcers. And for some reason I often forget to eat and really go hungry, but I don’t notice it.
20th October 2022

