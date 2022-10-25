Previous
I keep visiting hospitals. by evgeniamsk
Photo 450

I keep visiting hospitals.

Today I had an ultrasound of the elbow joint. It turns out that the arm broken in childhood has grown together with the displacement and therefore is now making itself felt. I wish you all good health!
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Evgenia

@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I am interested in the topics of improving the habitat and ecology. My father and...
Photo Details

