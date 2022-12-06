Sign up
Photo 452
I play The Witcher 3
Thank you very much for your comments. I am recovering slowly. I am healing my soul. Recreating myself. I'm thinking. Working. Resting. I do yoga and meditation regularly. These are my favorite activities. What are your favorite activities?
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Evgenia
@evgeniamsk
Hello everyone! I am an architect. Photography is my hobby. I am interested in the topics of improving the habitat and ecology.
Tags
life
,
game
