Dairy-free red velvet

Finally worked out a dairy-free version of a red velvet cake! My brother loves red velvet cake and always requests it, but he's lactose intolerant. Red velvet cake usually contains butter, buttermilk and loads of cream cheese in the icing - and it's a bit tricky to make sure the substitutions all work! The last one I tried came out like a rubber paste haha. Anyway, finally, some success today with a soft tender sponge cake. Shame we all ate it before I remembered to take a photo!