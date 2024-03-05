Previous
Late Night Construction by eviehill
60 / 365

Late Night Construction

The tower block at the end of our street is being re-clad, which means the whole building is wrapped in scaffolding and often illuminated at night.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Evie

@eviehill
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Striking
March 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise