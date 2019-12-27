Previous
Squirreling Around by ew
Squirreling Around

Captured this guy scampering around in a tree in my front yard. (photo actually taken on 12-14-19, but I wanted it in this project. :)
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Eric W. Norman

@ew
Hi, I am a hobbyist photographer from West Texas. I have been drawn to photography for many years. I suppose my favorite things to shoot...
Photo Details

