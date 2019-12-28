Previous
Granddaughter by ew
2 / 365

Granddaughter

My granddaughter sitting by the fire waiting on her Lolly to bring her some hot cocoa.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Eric W. Norman

ace
@ew
Hi, I am a hobbyist photographer from West Texas. I have been drawn to photography for many years. I suppose my favorite things to shoot...
