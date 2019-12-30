Previous
Just a Duck by ew
3 / 365

Just a Duck

I absolutely could not get "focus" today (took 100s of shots). But - I am learning.

Staying committed to a photo a day is going to be a challenge as well. But I'm having fun. :)
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Eric

ace
@ew
