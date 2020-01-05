Previous
Thorstein the Red by ew
Thorstein the Red

My entry for the Album Cover Challenge#113

Musician: Thorstein the Red
Album: The Expense of Truth

My random article from Wikipedia was about Thorstein the Red or Thorstein Olafsson who was a viking chieftain that flourished in the late ninth-century Scotland.

My Random Quote was by Johann Georg Ritter Von Zimmermann -
"Be not so bigoted to any custom as to worship it at THE EXPENSE OF TRUTH"

Okay, so come on and join in on the fun - details at https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42983/new-1st-album-cover-challenge-is-2020

View current submissions at https://365project.org/tags/albumcoverchallenge113
@ew
