10 / 365
Hitting the Slopes
My son, Zack, and I snowboarding down El Capitan in Ruidoso, New Mexico. (That’s Zack on his rear end right behind me. I ended up on mine right after I took this shot. Lol 😂
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Eric
ace
@ew
Hi, I am a hobbyist photographer from West Texas. I have been drawn to photography for many years.
10
photos
1
followers
8
following
Views
0
Album
Make Time
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
12th January 2020 2:58pm
Tags
snowboarding
,
skiing
,
newmexico
