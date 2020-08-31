Inside it is empty, and quiet

Took a long walk through fields this morning with the dog. Sun was out, bright and hot. I took many photos of the dog and trees and flowers, joggers, bikes, skateboarders, bees, etc.. It was this photo of a college gymnasium that caught my eye. The college is closed today, and the gym was empty, the only major source of light coming in from the weathered, milky plastic skylights that are almost catatract-like, and caked with rotting leaves. Outside people were enjoying the sun, playing football, riding bikes, walking beneath the trees, so the indoor spaces we reserve for "play" are not needed, or wanted. It seemed oddly lonely and desolate, discarded, and so at odds with the general cheerfulness of the day.



Another. jpeg straight from the camera. The white balance is deliberately warm and "aged", with heavy contrasts. I think it suited this scene well enough,